Ukrainian Rada chairman Razumkov, Slovak FM Lajcak discus cooperation of Rada, OSCE

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic Miroslav Lajcak have discussed cooperation between Ukraine and the OSCE in the issue of achieving peace in the east of Ukraine.

"Razumkov and ... Lajcak discussed the prospects for further cooperation with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)," the press service of the Verkhovna Rada said on its website on Friday.

The chairman of the Ukrainian parliament assured the head of the Slovak Foreign Ministry in further cooperation with the OSCE to protect the interests of Ukraine. He noted the first steps in unblocking the process of resolving the situation in Donbas, the targeted ceasefire, the withdrawal of troops and heavy weapons, and expressed hope that the hostilities would be ceased along the entire frontline.

Razumkov also called for the expansion of the Normandy format.

Touching upon the issue of holding local elections in the occupied territories, the head of the Ukrainian parliament said that it was too early to talk about it until the necessary security conditions were reached: a ceasefire and the withdrawal of foreign troops, restoration of the border between Russia and Ukraine and control over it.

"The return of Ukrainian border guards to the border between Ukraine and Russia will help to resolve the conflict. So far, from the point of view of democracy, and elections are a manifestation of democracy, it is impossible to ensure the free expression of a Ukrainian citizens' free will and the activities of public organizations in this territory," Razumkov said.

In turn, Lajcak said that the OSCE is ready to continue to provide assistance to the residents of Ukraine and wants to see Ukraine in peace and security.

The OSCE Chairman said that Slovakia is ready to help and support Ukraine.