OSCE to continue efforts to ensure progress in peaceful settling conflict in Donbas – Lajcak

Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic Miroslav Lajcak has said that OSCE will continue its efforts to ensure the progress in peaceful settling the conflict in the east of Ukraine, the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine has reported.

On Friday, September 12, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko and Slovakian Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak discussed cooperation between the two countries, cooperation on Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine. In addition, the parties discussed priority issues on European security, taking into account the Czech OSCE Chairmanship in 2019.

Lajcak praised the actions of President Volodymyr Zelensky to achieve peace. He said that the OSCE will continue contributing to progress in a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbas.

Prystaiko also said that the experience of Slovakia's cooperation with the EU and NATO is important for Ukraine. He called for the use of all mechanisms to support the efforts of the Ukrainian side regarding the return of their territories.

The parties also noted positive trends in bilateral trade, the effectiveness of cooperation in the energy sector, a common vision of the need to maintain the status of the main transit countries of Russian gas to the EU.