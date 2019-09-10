Facts

13:13 10.09.2019

Members of so-called 'Self-Defense of Crimea' suspected of torture of Crimean Tatar activist Ametov – Ukrainian prosecutors

2 min read
Members of so-called 'Self-Defense of Crimea' suspected of torture of Crimean Tatar activist Ametov – Ukrainian prosecutors

 Ukrainian law enforcement agencies suspect members of the so-called "Self-Defense of Crimea" of the abduction and torture resulting in the death of Crimean Tatar activist Reshat Ametov.

"More than five years ago, Crimean Tatar activist Reshat Ametov was kidnapped and tortured to death in occupied Crimea. Being against the occupation of the peninsula, he went on a single-person picket and did not return to his family and relatives. The crime was solved due to interaction of the prosecutor's office, police and a human rights organization, and the abductors who were members of the 'Crimean Self-Defense' were notified of charges," Ukrainian prosecutor for Crimea Gunduz Mamedov said in a video message posted on the Facebook page of the Prosecutor's Office for the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

According to him, the abduction was orchestrated by "a former member of the Russian army, who also fought in eastern Ukraine [against the Armed Forces of Ukraine]."

The Prosecutor's Office for the Autonomous Republic of Crimea has said on Telegram that two members of the "Crimean Self-Defense" and a former member of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are suspected of committing crime under Part 2 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (participation in activities of an unlawful armed formation) and Part 3 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal imprisonment of a person, by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, entailing grave consequences).

"The suspects have been put on the international wanted list," the prosecutors said.

Information that the suspects are wanted was also posted on the website of the Interior Ministry of Ukraine.

As reported, Reshat Ametov, the father of three young children, a Muslim by religion, was abducted early in March 2014 and was later found dead, his death was caused by cruel torture. Previously, he took part in a peaceful protest against the occupation of Crimea by Russian troops.

The Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People said that the fact of the unlawful detention and forced relocation of Ametov from Simferopol's central square was caught on video by journalists.

Tags: #crimea #prosecutors_office #tatars
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:38 09.09.2019
EU doesn't recognize 'local elections' in Crimea illegally annexed by Russia

EU doesn't recognize 'local elections' in Crimea illegally annexed by Russia

14:15 09.09.2019
U.S. will not recognize 'voting' outcome in Russia-occupied Crimea

U.S. will not recognize 'voting' outcome in Russia-occupied Crimea

12:36 09.09.2019
Holding "local elections" in Crimea by Russia is violation of intl law indicating the need to increase pressure on Russia – MFA

Holding "local elections" in Crimea by Russia is violation of intl law indicating the need to increase pressure on Russia – MFA

10:09 05.09.2019
Ukraine's foreign ministry asking Germany to ban German company to work in Crimea – media

Ukraine's foreign ministry asking Germany to ban German company to work in Crimea – media

14:52 27.08.2019
Crimean court releases disabled man Bekirov, charged with keeping 12 kilos of TNT, from custody – lawyer

Crimean court releases disabled man Bekirov, charged with keeping 12 kilos of TNT, from custody – lawyer

14:14 24.08.2019
Zelensky says Crimea's and Donbas occupation comparable to two children grabbed by your neighbour

Zelensky says Crimea's and Donbas occupation comparable to two children grabbed by your neighbour

12:59 23.08.2019
Groysman sure Ukrainian flag to be raised above liberated Crimea and Donbas

Groysman sure Ukrainian flag to be raised above liberated Crimea and Donbas

09:28 22.08.2019
Return of Crimea to Ukraine, cessation of hostilities in Donbas, political prisoners release to be signal of Russia's readiness to return to G8 – Zelensky

Return of Crimea to Ukraine, cessation of hostilities in Donbas, political prisoners release to be signal of Russia's readiness to return to G8 – Zelensky

14:35 19.08.2019
Zelensky thanks Israel for support of Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

Zelensky thanks Israel for support of Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

11:48 19.08.2019
Prosecutor's office serves notice of suspicion to owner of Odesa hotel where nine people killed in fire

Prosecutor's office serves notice of suspicion to owner of Odesa hotel where nine people killed in fire

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: I won't close any TV channels, have no rights, authorities to do this

Sentsov undecided about political life, plans to "make films and live"

Sentsov to seek release of Ukrainians illegally held in Russia, Donbas

Rada adopts as a whole bill on procedure for impeachment of president with 245 votes

Poroshenko fails to appear at SBI again, lawyer brings his testimony

LATEST

Artemivsky city-district court gives suspended sentence to ex-'DPR' fighter who guarded debris from Boeing MH17

Zelensky: I won't close any TV channels, have no rights, authorities to do this

Sentsov undecided about political life, plans to "make films and live"

Poroshenko summoned for questioning in 2 cases on Tuesday

Sentsov to seek release of Ukrainians illegally held in Russia, Donbas

Rada adopts as a whole bill on procedure for impeachment of president with 245 votes

Poroshenko fails to appear at SBI again, lawyer brings his testimony

Ukraine and NATO stepping up activities of joint ad hoc group on military reform – Kuleba

Trump announces possibility of joining talks on peace in Ukraine if their participants need it

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 13 times, one soldier injured

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD