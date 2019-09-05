Facts

12:10 05.09.2019

Anti-corruption bodies to transfer 208 criminal cases to HACC – NABU director

1 min read
Anti-corruption bodies to transfer 208 criminal cases to HACC – NABU director

 Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Artem Sytnyk has said that anti-corruption bodies will transfer 208 criminal cases to the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) of Ukraine, which started operating.

"According to our estimates, 208 cases from different instances are to be transferred. There are a number of cases that have been heard and some are at the appeal stage. Most of the cases are in the court of lower instance," Sytnyk told reporters in Kyiv on Thursday.

As reported, in May, a meeting of judges of the HACC decided to start the work of the court on September 5, 2019. The judges also elected the judge of the first instance Olena Tanasevych as head of the newly created court.

On August 30, a report was published in the Holos Ukrainy parliamentary newspaper that the HACC, according to a decision of the meeting of its judges, will begin work on September 5.

Tags: #sytnyk #hacc #nabu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:56 05.09.2019
HACC to receive over 3,000 cases, including 190 completed by NABU, SAPO – court head

HACC to receive over 3,000 cases, including 190 completed by NABU, SAPO – court head

11:30 05.09.2019
Zelensky promises to do best to allow HACC to focus on most headline-grabbing corruption cases

Zelensky promises to do best to allow HACC to focus on most headline-grabbing corruption cases

14:19 03.09.2019
Rada sends bill amending Constitution in powers of president to create regulatory bodies, appoint, dismiss NABU, SBI directors

Rada sends bill amending Constitution in powers of president to create regulatory bodies, appoint, dismiss NABU, SBI directors

16:34 27.08.2019
NABU demands all documents on legal advisors from PrivatBank via court

NABU demands all documents on legal advisors from PrivatBank via court

11:12 21.08.2019
Court obliges NABU to enter information into Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations regarding possible abuse by Klimkin, Poroshenko

Court obliges NABU to enter information into Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations regarding possible abuse by Klimkin, Poroshenko

15:05 20.08.2019
NABU not engaged in unsanctioned wiretapping – Sytnyk

NABU not engaged in unsanctioned wiretapping – Sytnyk

09:52 16.08.2019
Investigators suspect deputy minister Hrymchak of soliciting bribe

Investigators suspect deputy minister Hrymchak of soliciting bribe

15:14 15.08.2019
Court obliges NABU to open case about possible abuse of power by prosecutor general

Court obliges NABU to open case about possible abuse of power by prosecutor general

10:45 12.08.2019
NABU, SAPO heads expect launch of high anti-corruption court

NABU, SAPO heads expect launch of high anti-corruption court

13:48 10.08.2019
Court obliges NABU to open case against SBU head Hrytsak, his first deputy

Court obliges NABU to open case against SBU head Hrytsak, his first deputy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ex-NBU governor Gontareva reports about attack on family of her son in Kyiv

Prisoner swap talks with Ukraine entering final stage – Putin

Appeal court releases 'DPR' fighter, suspect in MH17 case Tsemakh on personal recognizance

Court permits detention of ex-head of energy regulator Vovk in absentia

Zelensky promises to do best to allow HACC to focus on most headline-grabbing corruption cases

LATEST

ENEMO observers of Ukrainian election present proposals to improve Ukrainian electoral legislation

Ex-NBU governor Gontareva reports about attack on family of her son in Kyiv

Prisoner swap talks with Ukraine entering final stage – Putin

Appeal court releases 'DPR' fighter, suspect in MH17 case Tsemakh on personal recognizance

Court permits detention of ex-head of energy regulator Vovk in absentia

U.S. senators Johnson, Murphy holding meetings in Kyiv – embassy

ICRC sends 9 trucks with humanitarian aid to Donbas occupied territory on Wednesday

Ukraine's foreign ministry expresses protest over statements of Hungarian diplomat

Ukraine's foreign ministry asking Germany to ban German company to work in Crimea – media

Court decides on forced bringing of Gontareva to SBI, measures to be taken to implement this decision

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD