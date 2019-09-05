Anti-corruption bodies to transfer 208 criminal cases to HACC – NABU director

Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Artem Sytnyk has said that anti-corruption bodies will transfer 208 criminal cases to the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) of Ukraine, which started operating.

"According to our estimates, 208 cases from different instances are to be transferred. There are a number of cases that have been heard and some are at the appeal stage. Most of the cases are in the court of lower instance," Sytnyk told reporters in Kyiv on Thursday.

As reported, in May, a meeting of judges of the HACC decided to start the work of the court on September 5, 2019. The judges also elected the judge of the first instance Olena Tanasevych as head of the newly created court.

On August 30, a report was published in the Holos Ukrainy parliamentary newspaper that the HACC, according to a decision of the meeting of its judges, will begin work on September 5.