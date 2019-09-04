Facts

Court decides on forced bringing of Gontareva to SBI, measures to be taken to implement this decision

Kyiv's Pechersky District Court has made a decision on the forced bringing of ex-head of the National Bank of Ukraine Valeriya Gontareva to interrogation at the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) within an investigation into the case on abuse of authority.

"Indeed, there is a court ruling on the forced bringing of Gontareva to interrogation to the SBI," SBI press secretary Anzhelika Ivanova told Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, she added that "the SBI instructs executive subdivisions of other law enforcement agencies to implement the court decision and take measures for the forced bringing of Gontareva."

However, she did not specify how this could be done.

As reported, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine in April posted subpoenas on its website, in particular, for the then deputy head of the presidential administration Filatov, former head of the NBU Gontareva and managing partner and co-owner of ICU Investment Group Stetsenko. They were called to the investigator for particularly important cases to hand over a notice of suspicion and to interrogate as suspects within criminal proceedings against businessman Serhiy Kurchenko. The matter concerns criminal proceedings No. 12013220540000400 dated January 31, 2013.

