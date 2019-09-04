Zelensky: If govt doesn't solve problem with utility tariffs, it will be dissolved

If the new government does not solve the structural problem associated with utility tariffs, it will be dismissed, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"The task is set for the new government, they must show the model. If the model does not imply reducing communal service payments, we will say goodbye to the government," Zelensky said in the program "100 days of the president," aired on 1+1 TV channel on Saturday.

He stressed that the government would do everything in its power.

"The question is not in the price of communal services. The question is what percentage of a person's income (pension or salary) he pays for utility tariffs. This is the question," Zelensky said.