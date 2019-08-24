Zelensky grants citizenship of Ukraine to 11 foreign defenders of Donbas

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree granting citizenship to 11 foreigners, who defended Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence.

The Ukrainian passports will be given to 11 persons, including Timerkhan Munayev, son of Isa Munayev, commander of the international peacekeeping battalion named after Dzhokhar Dudayev that was killed near Debaltseve in February 2015, the president's press service reported on Friday.

"Under this decree, all persons, who were granted citizenship, directly participated in the defense of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the east of our state," the press service said.