Zelensky, Ukrainian World Congress discuss need for further tightening political, sanction pressure on Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting with the leadership of the Ukrainian World Congress has discussed further joint steps to implement certain initiatives in political and humanitarian areas, as well as efforts to increase pressure on Russia as an aggressor country.

"I am grateful to you for a powerful information policy in countering the return of Russia to G7," the head of state's press service said citing Zelensky.

According to the report, the president emphasized the need to continue the combined efforts of the entire Ukrainian community in the world to tighten political and sanction pressure on the aggressor country.

"Your success is in our interests. Because your success is the success of Ukraine," President of the Ukrainian World Congress Paul Grod said, thanking the head of state for an active dialogue with the Ukrainian community.