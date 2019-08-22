Putin, Macron discussed prisoner swap between Russia, Ukraine, but without concrete names - Peskov

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed Russia-Ukraine relations, including a prisoner exchange, but without concrete names, at the talks earlier this week, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"No concrete persons were discussed. A very thorough exchange of opinions on the problem of settlement in southeastern Ukraine occurred, Russia-Ukraine relations were discussed, specifically the swap of prisoners was addressed," Peskov told reporters.

"Certain contacts on this issue are being maintained," Peskov said in reply to a specifying question about possible progress in a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine.