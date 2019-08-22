Facts

09:45 22.08.2019

Latest Donbas truce proves most effective – OSCE

The current truce in Donbas has proved to be effective, according to Martin Sajdik, the special representative of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Ukraine.

"The truce agreed by the TCG and in effect since July 21 continues to bring fruit. Compared to the other previously announced truces, this one is the most effective yet," Sajdik told journalists in Minsk on Wednesday.

In the 30 days since its declaration, the average number of ceasefire violations remains way below previous levels, he said.

Also, the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission has recorded no civilian deaths over the period, "although one person was injured, unfortunately," Sajdik said.

"This clearly proves the importance of our truce agreements," he said.

Today the TCG also discussed preparations for repairing a bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska and agreed relevant further steps, he said. "Tomorrow, the parties will exchange, through me, their letters on the completion of demining and readiness to begin repairs, including the removal of fortifications. And by the way, I have just received such messages from Ukraine," Sajdik said.

The TCG's security subgroup discussed resuming disengagement in Zolote and Petrovske, he said.

Tags: #osce #tcg #donbass
