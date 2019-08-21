German foreign minister to discuss Ukraine during visit to Moscow

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas plans to discuss Ukraine and negotiations in the Normandy format with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during his upcoming visit to Moscow, German Foreign Ministry spokesperson Rainer Breul said.

"The minister is currently on his way to Moscow for negotiations with the [Russian] foreign minister [...] Ukraine will certainly be among the subjects of the negotiations," Breul said in reply to a question from Interfax.

Maas also plans to discuss "the Normandy format and the Russian president's visit to France," he said.