Facts

14:33 19.08.2019

Zelensky: we agree with Netanyahu on solving problem with refusals to issue Israeli visas to Ukrainians

Zelensky: we agree with Netanyahu on solving problem with refusals to issue Israeli visas to Ukrainians

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have agreed on settling the issue with many refusals to issue Israeli visas to Ukrainians.

"Recently, our states have been actively cooperating on migration issues. We are talking about numerous refusals for Ukrainian citizens to enter Israel. We have agreed to finally solve this problem. Citizens of both states should take advantage of a visa-free regime, and thousands of Ukrainian citizens should not be detained at the border," Zelensky said at a joint briefing with Netanyahu in Kyiv on Monday.

As the State Border Guard Service's press service told Interfax-Ukraine, from the beginning of 2019, 2,700 Ukrainians were denied entry to Israel, while 716 Israeli citizens were denied entry to Ukraine.

