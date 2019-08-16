Biopharma blood preparations producer to officially open fractionator plant in Kyiv region late Sept

The blood preparations manufacturer, Biopharma, at the end of September will officially open a fractionator plant in Bila Tserkva (Kyiv region).

As the company told Interfax-Ukraine, the construction and commissioning work lasted about four years. In total, the company invested more than $75 million in the construction of the plant.

The plant has installed equipment from global manufacturers in the industry: Stilmas, Olsa, GEA Westfalia, General Electric healthcare, Pall, and Steriline.

"This is the only this kind of plant in Eastern Europe. Our competitors are in Austria, South Africa and China. None of the neighboring countries has such production," the company said.

For the official opening of the production Biopharma will hold an international conference entitled "Topical Issues of Industrial Production of Blood Products" with the participation of representatives of scientific, medical and regulatory institutions in the field of transfusion from more than 20 countries.

As reported, the plant will have three lines for the production of albumin, immunoglobulin, and factor VIII. The processing capacity ranges from 250,000 to one million liters of plasma per year. Biopharma planned to put it into operation at the end of 2018.

Biopharma immunobiological pharmaceutical company is among the ten largest Ukrainian manufacturers of drugs. It produces more than 20 immunobiological preparations from donated blood plasma, preparations obtained by recombinant DNA technology and probiotics.