Investments

11:40 24.12.2020

Biopharma plans to invest $20-23 mln in development of plasma centers network by 2025

Biopharma plans to invest $20-23 mln in development of plasma centers network by 2025

Biopharmaceutical company Biopharma (Kyiv) plans to invest from $20 million to $23 million in the development of a network of plasma centers by 2025, Biopharma President Kostiantyn Yefymenko said.

"We plan to invest about $15 million in the next three years (in 2021, 2022 and 2023) in the development of blood plasma processing facilities at our site in Bila Tserkva. And we plan to invest in plasma centers during this time about $20-23 million by 2025," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Yefymenko said that the company already has seven plasma centers, including in Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Konotop, Shostka and Sumy.

In 2021, Biopharma plans to build four more plasma centers in Kamianske, Mykolaiv and Poltava.

"As for the fourth plasma center [...] we are now thinking whether it will be Kryvy Rih or Kherson. We intend to build plasma centers and blood centers in every regional center of Ukraine in five years," Yefymenko said.

