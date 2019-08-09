Facts

16:10 09.08.2019

Ukroboronprom to upgrade Island patrol boats transferred to Ukraine by U.S.

2 min read
Ukroboronprom to upgrade Island patrol boats transferred to Ukraine by U.S.

The Experimental Design Center for Shipbuilding state enterprise, part of the Ukroboronprom state concern, on its own initiative has started developing an option to modernize Island patrol boats, which were transferred by the United States to the Navy of Ukraine in September last year.

According to a press release from Ukroboronprom, the modernization of the boats will be aimed at maximizing combat effectiveness.

At the same time, it is specified that the specialists of the enterprise have already received the necessary technical documentation regarding the boats, which allows to modernize the boats using all the Island capabilities.

"We are preparing proposals, and in the near future they will be submitted to the Naval Forces. In our opinion, the project should provide that the modernization of Island boats should be carried out at Mykolaiv Shipyard," director general of the enterprise Vadym Borysov said.

According to him, the final version of modernization of the patrol boats will be adopted after the Ukrainian Navy gets a wide practical experience of using Island boats.

The press release notes that Island boats are U.S. Coast Guard high-speed patrol boats designed for patrolling and search and rescue operations in coastal waters. In September 2018, two such boats were handed over by the United States to the Navy of Ukraine.

Tags: #island #ukroboronprom
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:19 01.08.2019
Portnov says SBI probing theft at Ukroboronprom, siphoning of assets at Poroshenko's instructions

Portnov says SBI probing theft at Ukroboronprom, siphoning of assets at Poroshenko's instructions

15:42 26.07.2019
Ukroboronprom sends to Thailand first set of BTR-3KSh for licensed assembly in this country – Bukin

Ukroboronprom sends to Thailand first set of BTR-3KSh for licensed assembly in this country – Bukin

12:34 23.07.2019
Ukroboronprom announces tender for intl financial audit for UAH 32.5 mln

Ukroboronprom announces tender for intl financial audit for UAH 32.5 mln

15:22 20.07.2019
Biletsky informs SBI about Ukroboronprom officials' writing off new tank engines, other spares

Biletsky informs SBI about Ukroboronprom officials' writing off new tank engines, other spares

14:01 11.07.2019
Ex-economy minister Abromavicius heads Ukroboronprom's supervisory board

Ex-economy minister Abromavicius heads Ukroboronprom's supervisory board

16:14 09.07.2019
Zelensky terminates powers of Ukroboronprom's supervisory board member Zgurovsky, appoints Arakhamia, Zahorodniuk supervisory board members

Zelensky terminates powers of Ukroboronprom's supervisory board member Zgurovsky, appoints Arakhamia, Zahorodniuk supervisory board members

14:36 09.07.2019
AMC opens case on Skyrizon Aircraft Holdings' and Ukroboronprom's gaining control over Motor Sich

AMC opens case on Skyrizon Aircraft Holdings' and Ukroboronprom's gaining control over Motor Sich

14:20 25.06.2019
Ukroboronprom to continue consultations with candidates for international audit when financing issue settled - source

Ukroboronprom to continue consultations with candidates for international audit when financing issue settled - source

17:21 14.06.2019
NSDC expects advancing anti-corruption reform in defense industry with arrival of Abromavicius to Ukroboronprom's supervisory board

NSDC expects advancing anti-corruption reform in defense industry with arrival of Abromavicius to Ukroboronprom's supervisory board

14:32 14.06.2019
Ukroboronprom's Civil Aviation Plant 410 boosting aircraft repair in interests of Armed Forces, foreign customers

Ukroboronprom's Civil Aviation Plant 410 boosting aircraft repair in interests of Armed Forces, foreign customers

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

New Rada to deal with economic issues first – Stefanchuk

First meeting of new parliament to take place on Aug 29

NABU asking PGO to transfer Kyiv's district administrative court judges case to investigation by bureau

Ukraine, U.S. agreeing on conditions of Javelin systems supplies – Taylor

Possibility of Trump and Zelensky meeting in Warsaw, New York being worked out – Taylor

LATEST

New Rada to deal with economic issues first – Stefanchuk

First meeting of new parliament to take place on Aug 29

NABU asking PGO to transfer Kyiv's district administrative court judges case to investigation by bureau

Ukraine, U.S. agreeing on conditions of Javelin systems supplies – Taylor

Possibility of Trump and Zelensky meeting in Warsaw, New York being worked out – Taylor

JFO units not involved in shelling Horlivka on Aug 5 – Ukrainian side of JCCC

DTEK considers groundless NABU claims against holding's employees in 'Rotterdam+ formula' case

Ukraine should have suspended participation in Minsk process after soldiers' deaths in Pavlopil - Bezsmertny

SBU detains Russia citizen in Cherkasy region on suspicion of subversion at military airfield

First batch of cancer drugs bought with 2019 budget funds arrives in Ukraine – Health ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD