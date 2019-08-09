Ukroboronprom to upgrade Island patrol boats transferred to Ukraine by U.S.

The Experimental Design Center for Shipbuilding state enterprise, part of the Ukroboronprom state concern, on its own initiative has started developing an option to modernize Island patrol boats, which were transferred by the United States to the Navy of Ukraine in September last year.

According to a press release from Ukroboronprom, the modernization of the boats will be aimed at maximizing combat effectiveness.

At the same time, it is specified that the specialists of the enterprise have already received the necessary technical documentation regarding the boats, which allows to modernize the boats using all the Island capabilities.

"We are preparing proposals, and in the near future they will be submitted to the Naval Forces. In our opinion, the project should provide that the modernization of Island boats should be carried out at Mykolaiv Shipyard," director general of the enterprise Vadym Borysov said.

According to him, the final version of modernization of the patrol boats will be adopted after the Ukrainian Navy gets a wide practical experience of using Island boats.

The press release notes that Island boats are U.S. Coast Guard high-speed patrol boats designed for patrolling and search and rescue operations in coastal waters. In September 2018, two such boats were handed over by the United States to the Navy of Ukraine.