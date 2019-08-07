Zelensky confirms ratification of FTA agreement with Israel

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed bill No. 0223 on the ratification of the free trade area (FTA) agreement signed by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Israeli government.

As reported on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, on August 6, the law was returned with the signature of the president.

The agreement is to enter into force 60 days after its ratification by the Parliament of Ukraine and the Israeli Knesset.

As reported, on January 21, 2019, Ukraine and Israel signed the FTA agreement, according to which Israel abolishes about 80% of import duties for Ukrainian industrial goods and more than 9% for agricultural goods. At the same time, Ukraine abolishes about 70% of import duties on Israeli industrial products and more than 6% for agricultural goods.