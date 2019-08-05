Facts

11:30 05.08.2019

Normandy Four foreign ministers meeting expected to be held late Aug in France – Zelensky

Representatives at the level of foreign ministries could hold a Normandy Four format meeting at the end of August in France, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"At the end of August, a meeting in the Normandy Four format is planned for four representatives at the level of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs in France. [It will be] four representatives in France at the end of August," he said, asked when the Normandy Four summit can be held while visiting future parliamentarians from the Servant of the People Party in Truskavets, where they were trained.

Tags: #normandy_four #zelensky
