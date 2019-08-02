Ukrainian National Remembrance Institute appeals renaming Bandera, Shukhevych boulevards in Kyiv

The Ukrainian Institute for National Remembrance (UINR) has appealed a ruling by District Administration Court of Kyiv on changing the decision of the Kyiv City Council to rename Moscow and General Vatutin boulevards to Stepan Bander and Roman Shukhevych boulevards, respectively.

"We believe that when examining the merits of the case and making a decision of the trial court, the substantive law was incorrectly applied and the rules of procedural law were violated. Circumstances relevant to the case, which the trial court recognized as established, and the conclusions set out in the decision of the court of first instance do not correspond to the circumstances of the case," the appeal says, according to UINR's press service.

UINR lawyer Serhiy Riabenko said the complaint was filed on July 31.