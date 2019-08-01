Facts

16:48 01.08.2019

Denisova summoned to PGO for questioning

The Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denisova is summoned for questioning by the Special Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine (PGO), Hromadske reports.

"She received a summons on the call to the Office of Special Investigations of the Prosecutor General for conducting investigative actions as a witness," said Ombudswoman's lawyer Andriy Tarasov.

According to the channel, the lawyer suggested that the PGO probably wants to interrogate Denisova in the case of the Kyiv District Administrative Court.

At the same time, the website of the PGO does not yet have information about calling Denisova for interrogation.

Tags: #denisova #pgo #questioning
