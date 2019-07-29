Facts

18:00 29.07.2019

World-wide Russian-language channel to be created in Ukraine to 'struggle for minds' - Presidential Office deputy head

1 min read
World-wide Russian-language channel to be created in Ukraine to 'struggle for minds' - Presidential Office deputy head

A world-wide Russian-language channel will be created in Ukraine to strengthen the position of the state in the informational struggle, said Deputy Head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, such a channel is needed so that Ukraine could fight both for the minds of Ukrainians in the occupied territories of Donbas and Crimea, and for the minds of Russians in the territory of the Russian Federation. "We have developed a launch option for the Ukrainian Russian-language channel, with which we will be able to cover the Russian-speaking population all over the world," said Tymoshenko.

According to him, the team of President Volodymyr Zelensky wants it to be a state channel. "But we are negotiating with private channels about the handover of rights to use their coolest content," Tymoshenko said.

Tags: #russian_language #channel
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:58 17.06.2019
Director general, journalists resigning from ZIK channel

Director general, journalists resigning from ZIK channel

16:11 29.12.2016
National Radio and Television Council extends license for 1+1 TV station

National Radio and Television Council extends license for 1+1 TV station

13:56 29.12.2016
Allegations that 1 plus 1 TV channel could be deprived of broadcasting license groundless - Groysman

Allegations that 1 plus 1 TV channel could be deprived of broadcasting license groundless - Groysman

11:16 29.12.2016
UBR TV channel terminates broadcasting from Jan 1

UBR TV channel terminates broadcasting from Jan 1

10:35 29.12.2016
1 plus 1 TV channel under threat of license deprivation – channel's statement

1 plus 1 TV channel under threat of license deprivation – channel's statement

13:57 22.01.2015
Poroshenko rejects federalization idea, official status of Russian language

Poroshenko rejects federalization idea, official status of Russian language

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Integrated ministry of humanitarian policy may be formed in new Ukrainian govt - Zelensky's office

Zubko, Kuchma, representatives of central bodies, local authorities discuss project of restoring the bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska

NSDC Secretary supports PM's initiative to launch new tender for PSA on Black Sea shelf

Ukrainian law-enforcers serve suspicion notice to citizen of Serbia for participation in illegal armed formation, assisting Russia's occupation of Crimea

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry protests against Medvedev's visit to Russia-occupied Crimea

LATEST

Integrated ministry of humanitarian policy may be formed in new Ukrainian govt - Zelensky's office

Most pressing issues in Ukrainian society should be discussed publicly, openly - Presidential Office deputy head

Zubko, Kuchma, representatives of central bodies, local authorities discuss project of restoring the bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska

Police Chief of Dnipropetrovsk region Glukhoveria dismissed

Presidential repr: sanctions against companies involved in building Kerch Strait Bridge in occupied Crimea could be tightened

Danyliuk stands for uniting Finance Ministry, Economy Ministry, Ministry of Social Policy, Health Ministry

UOC-MP Synod creates commission on prisoner exchange issues

NSDC Secretary supports PM's initiative to launch new tender for PSA on Black Sea shelf

Almost 248,900 Ukrainians in H1 enter Russia on private visit, another 213,200 for work

Zelensky greets soldiers, veterans of Special Operations Forces on professional holiday

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD