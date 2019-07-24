Facts

14:02 24.07.2019

Zelensky holds first meeting with G7 ambassadors, discusses energy, countering corruption

Zelensky holds first meeting with G7 ambassadors, discusses energy, countering corruption

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's meeting with the ambassadors of the G7 states has concluded at the Ukrainian presidential office; the parties, in particular, discussed countering corruption and energy issues.

"Different subjects were discussed, not only elections. Countering corruption, interaction between anti-corruption agencies, energy - various issues," an informed source told Interfax-Ukraine.

The meeting was held in a positive atmosphere, the source said.

"It was the first meeting of the G7 ambassadors with the new president. It was important to discuss a number of issues," the source said.

