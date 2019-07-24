Zelensky holds first meeting with G7 ambassadors, discusses energy, countering corruption

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's meeting with the ambassadors of the G7 states has concluded at the Ukrainian presidential office; the parties, in particular, discussed countering corruption and energy issues.

"Different subjects were discussed, not only elections. Countering corruption, interaction between anti-corruption agencies, energy - various issues," an informed source told Interfax-Ukraine.

The meeting was held in a positive atmosphere, the source said.

"It was the first meeting of the G7 ambassadors with the new president. It was important to discuss a number of issues," the source said.