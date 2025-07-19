G7 ambassadors congratulate new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, expect further cooperation

G7 Ambassadors congratulate newly appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko and new Ukrainian government.

"Congratulations to Yulia Svyrydenko and the new Ukrainian government! We look forward to further cooperation in support of Ukraine," reads a post on the social network X.

"Renewed movement towards reforms, rule of law, fight against corruption, media freedom, support for civil society is key for Ukraine's business climate and Euro-Atlantic path," the G7 ambassadors emphasized.