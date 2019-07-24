Self-nominated deputies can potentially join Servant of People

Head of the Servant of the People Party Dmytro Razumkov admits that self-nominated deputies can join their faction in the future Verkhovna Rada, but they will have to go through "incoming control."

"Theoretically, probably, yes. We have not discussed this issue yet. It will have to be discussed, including in the faction. It depends on who these people are," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, Razumkov is convinced that in such cases there should always be a check of such people.

"It can be done on the same principle as we chose the candidates from the party in the elections. Perhaps it will be modified somehow," he said.

According to the preliminary plans, taking into account the processing of more than 95% of the protocols, 124 members of the party list, as well as more than 125 nominees of the party who won in the majority districts, enter the Parliament.

Up to 50 self-promoted winners in majoritarian districts are also expected to join the party.