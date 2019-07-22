Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary elections stands at 49.84% – CEC data from all 199 constituencies
European Solidarity wins in foreign electoral district with 29.55% of votes, Servant of the People gets 28.13% - 100% protocols processed
Minor irregularities during parliamentary elections didn't affect voting process, votes count – OPORA
Voting at parliamentary elections in general meets requirements of Ukrainian legislation, intl standards – CVU
CEC receives 50.01% of e-protocols: Servant of the People - 42.45%, Opposition Platform – For Life - 12.88%, European Solidarity - 8.64%, Batkivschyna - 8.01%, Holos - 6.38%
