07:24 22.07.2019

CEC RESULTS AFTER THIRD OF PROTOCOLS PROCESSED: SERVANT OF THE PEOPLE - 42.15% of VOTES, OPPOSITION PLATFORM-FOR LIFE - 12.7%, EUROPEAN SOLIDARITY" - 8.72%, BATKIVSCHYNA - 8.17%, HOLOS - 6.41%

23:58 21.07.2019
TURNOUT AT RADA SNAP ELECTIONS STANDS AT 49.84% - CEC DATA FROM ALL 199 CONSTITUENCIES

21:03 21.07.2019
VOTER TURNOUT AT UKRAINE'S SNAP PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS 51.08% AS OF 20:00 – CEC DATA FROM SEVEN CONSTITUENCIES

20:17 21.07.2019
TKACHENKO: SERVANT OF THE PEOPLE WINS AT ALL KYIV CONSTITUENCIES

20:15 21.07.2019
ZELENSKY: LAW ON IMPEACHMENT OF PRESIDENT, NOT ADDITION TO IT, WILL BE AMONG FIRST

20:11 21.07.2019
ZELENSKY THANKS UKRAINIANS FOR SUCH A TRUST

20:09 21.07.2019
ZELENSKY ABOUT LOCAL ELECTIONS: DON'T EASE

20:09 21.07.2019
SEATS IN RADA GO TO SERVANT OF THE PEOPLE WITH 44.71% OF VOTE, OPPOSITION PLATFORM- FOR LIFE WITH 12.24%, EUROPEAN SOLIDARITY WITH 8.54%, BATKIVSCHYNA WITH 7.56%, HOLOS WITH 5.94% - EXIT POLL OF COMMITTEE OF VOTERS AND SOCIS

20:06 21.07.2019
SERVANT OF THE PEOPLE GETS 42.7% of VOTE, OPPOSITION PLATFORM- FOR LIFE 12.9%, EUROPEAN SOLIDARITY 8.8%, BATKIVSHCHYNA 8.5%, HOLOS 6.5% - EXIT POLL ORDERED BY 112.UA

20:05 21.07.2019
ZELENSKY: OUR PRIORITIES ARE TERMINATION OF WAR, FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION

20:04 21.07.2019
SERVANT OF THE PEOPLE WITH 44.4% OF VOTES, OPPOSITION BLOC-FOR LIFE WITH 12.5%, EUROPEAN SOLIDARITY WITH 8.5%, BATKIVSCHYNA WITH 7.7%, HOLOS WITH 6% GET INTO RADA – 1+1 TV CHANNEL EXIT POLL

