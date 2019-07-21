Servant of the People party expects good result in constituencies, says they lead in Kyiv districts

The Servant of the People party expects favorable election returns not only on party lists, but also in single-mandate constituencies, its head Dmytro Razumkov said.

"We are confident that we will get a good result in single-seat districts. Our candidates worked very well," he said at a meeting of the party's headquarters on Sunday.

The party candidate, Oleksandr Tkachenko, in turn, said that the candidates of the Servant of the People won in all 13 electoral constituencies in Kyiv, as well as in two constituencies in Kyiv region – Oleksandr Dubynsky (district 94) and Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk (district 96).