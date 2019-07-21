Facts

22:37 21.07.2019

Servant of the People party expects good result in constituencies, says they lead in Kyiv districts

1 min read

The Servant of the People party expects favorable election returns not only on party lists, but also in single-mandate constituencies, its head Dmytro Razumkov said.

"We are confident that we will get a good result in single-seat districts. Our candidates worked very well," he said at a meeting of the party's headquarters on Sunday.

The party candidate, Oleksandr Tkachenko, in turn, said that the candidates of the Servant of the People won in all 13 electoral constituencies in Kyiv, as well as in two constituencies in Kyiv region – Oleksandr Dubynsky (district 94) and Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk (district 96).

Tags: #county #service #optimism #people #election
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

22:43 21.07.2019
Elections in Ukraine pass peacefully – Interior Ministry

Elections in Ukraine pass peacefully – Interior Ministry

22:15 21.07.2019
Seats in Rada go to Servant of the People with 44.2% of vote, Opposition Platform- For Life with 11.4%, European Solidarity with 8.8%, Batkivschyna with 7.4%, Holos with 6.5% - national exit poll

Seats in Rada go to Servant of the People with 44.2% of vote, Opposition Platform- For Life with 11.4%, European Solidarity with 8.8%, Batkivschyna with 7.4%, Holos with 6.5% - national exit poll

21:13 21.07.2019
Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary elections 51.08% as of 20:00 – CEC data from seven constituencies

Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary elections 51.08% as of 20:00 – CEC data from seven constituencies

20:57 21.07.2019
Seats in Rada go to Servant of the People with 43.9% of vote, Opposition Platform- For Life with 11.5%, European Solidarity with 8.9%, Batkivschyna with 7.6%, Holos with 6.3% - national exit poll

Seats in Rada go to Servant of the People with 43.9% of vote, Opposition Platform- For Life with 11.5%, European Solidarity with 8.9%, Batkivschyna with 7.6%, Holos with 6.3% - national exit poll

20:23 21.07.2019
Seats in Rada go to Servant of the People with 43.9% of vote, Opposition Platform- For Life with 11.5%, European Solidarity with 8.9%, Batkivschyna with 7.6%, Holos with 6.3% - national exit poll

Seats in Rada go to Servant of the People with 43.9% of vote, Opposition Platform- For Life with 11.5%, European Solidarity with 8.9%, Batkivschyna with 7.6%, Holos with 6.3% - national exit poll

19:11 21.07.2019
Servant of the People working on draft coalition agreement, mulling 3-4 candidates for premier

Servant of the People working on draft coalition agreement, mulling 3-4 candidates for premier

18:53 21.07.2019
Sadovy: Reforms should be carried out quickly

Sadovy: Reforms should be carried out quickly

17:55 21.07.2019
Total 12 explosives found near Mayorske checkpoint – Emergencies Service head

Total 12 explosives found near Mayorske checkpoint – Emergencies Service head

16:54 21.07.2019
All polling stations working in Ukraine - CEC

All polling stations working in Ukraine - CEC

16:39 21.07.2019
Police open 21 cases related to breaking law on Election Day, situation across Ukraine is calm – Interior ministry

Police open 21 cases related to breaking law on Election Day, situation across Ukraine is calm – Interior ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to hold snap parliamentary elections

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih being searched by SBU - enterprise

Biletsky informs SBI about Ukroboronprom officials' writing off new tank engines, other spares

Lutsenko on investigation into Sheremet's murder: There are hot versions

Zelensky asks prosecutor general, Interior Ministry, National Policy, SBU to report on investigation into Sheremet's murder on July 23

LATEST

Talks on Ukraine's cooperation with IMF will resume in Sept – presidential representative in govt

Poroshenko sees Holos as European Solidarity's partner in new parliament

Servant of the People with 43.5% of vote, Opposition Platform-For Life 12.5%, European Solidarity 8.7%, Batkivschyna 8.1%, Holos 6.6% get into Rada – updated data of exit poll ordered by 112.ua

CEC starts publishing voting results, four parties get to Rada, Servant of the People with 48.64%

Zelensky: our priorities are termination of war, fight against corruption

Zelensky makes it clear his team is ready to discuss cooperation with Vakarchuk's party

Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary elections 49.39% as of 20:00 – CEC data from 100 constituencies

Zelensky promises law on president's impeachment will be passed

Servant of the People with 44.4% of votes, Opposition Platform-For Life with 12.5%, European Solidarity with 8.5%, Batkivschyna with 7.7%, Holos with 6% get seats in Rada – 1+1 TV Channel exit poll

Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary elections 49.53% as of 20:00 – CEC data from 51 constituencies

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD