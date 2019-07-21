Servant of the People with 44.4% of votes, Opposition Platform-For Life with 12.5%, European Solidarity with 8.5%, Batkivschyna with 7.7%, Holos with 6% get seats in Rada – 1+1 TV Channel exit poll

Five parties have passed to the Verkhovna Rada of the new ninth convocation according to the party lists, according to the results of an exit poll conducted by Kantar TNS and Info Sapiens on the order of 1+1 TV Channel.

According to preliminary data as of 18:00, the Servant of the People party with 44.4% of the votes, Opposition Platform-For Life (12.5%), European Solidarity (8.5%), Batkivschyna (7.7%), and Holos (6%) will be represented in the parliament.

The rest of the parties haven't overcome the 5% election hurdle and thus won't get seats in the new parliament.

The Strength and Honor got 3.9% of the vote, the Opposition Bloc - 3%, the Radical Party - 2.9%, the Sharij Party - 2.8%, the Svoboda party – 2.5%, Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy - 2%. The rest of the parties received even fewer votes, according to the poll's data.

During the exit poll, a total of 40,000 voters were interviewed at 600 polling stations throughout Ukraine (except for special, foreign polling stations and occupied territories). The margin of sampling error doesn't exceed 3%.

The current 450-strong parliamentary elections are held according to a mixed system. Candidates for half of the seats in parliament are elected in the nationwide multi-mandate electoral district and another by the majoritarian system in 250 single-member constituencies.

National exit polls are held only for voting for party lists running in the nationwide multi-mandate electoral district. As for majoritarian candidates, exit polls can also be held, but in each constituency separately.