Servant of the People with 44.71% of vote, Opposition Platform- For Life with 12.24%, European Solidarity with 8.54%, Batkivschyna with 7.56%, Holos with 5.94% get seats in Rada - exit poll of Committee of Voters and SOCIS

Five parties will get seats in the Verkhovna Rada of the ninth convocation, according to the results of the exit poll conducted by the SOCIS Center for Social and Marketing Research together with the Committee of Voters of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, the Servant of the People party has got 44.71% of the vote, the Opposition Platform - For Life - 12.24%, the European Solidarity - 8.54%, the Batkivschyna party 7.56%, the Holos (Voice) party - 5.94%.

The rest of the parties haven't overcome the 5% election hurdle and thus won't get seats in the new parliament. The Strength and Honor party collected 3.67% of the vote, the Sharij Party - 3.47%, the Opposition Bloc – 3.15%, the Radical Party - 2.66%, the Svoboda - 2.15%, Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy 2.09% and the Civil Position- 1.22%.

A total of 13,604 voters have been polled.