Servant of the People with 44.4% of votes, Opposition Platform-For Life with 12.5%, European Solidarity with 8.5%, Batkivschyna with 7.7%, Holos with 6% get into Rada – 1+1 TV Channel exit poll

Five parties have passed to the Verkhovna Rada of the new ninth convocation according to the party lists, according to the results of an exit poll conducted by Kantar TNS and Info Sapiens on the order of 1+1 TV Channel.

According to preliminary data as of 18:00, the Servant of the People party with 44.4% of the votes, Opposition Platform-For Life (12.5%), European Solidarity (8.5%), Batkivschyna (7.7%), and Holos (6%) will be represented in the parliament.