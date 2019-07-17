Facts

16:59 17.07.2019

Ukrainian president's team preparing govt cuts

1 min read
Ukrainian president's team preparing govt cuts

The team of Volodymyr Zelensky is working on a proposal to reduce the number of government members, including "deputy prime ministers without portfolios," deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Ruslan Riaboshapka, said.

"This involves not only cutting government staff, reducing the number of so-called deputy prime ministers without portfolios who do not lead any ministry. It will also involve cuts within the central executive authorities that are not ministries but are within the ministerial sphere of influence or control. Work is ongoing, I cannot provide any more details so far," Riaboshapka said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The much-needed administrative reform counteracts the principle of creating an entire government agency around a particular individual, he said.

"On the contrary: if there are any government functions, we need to look at what central executive authorities could take over such functions," Riaboshapka said.

Tags: #zelensky #government #riaboshapka
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:26 17.07.2019
Parubiy recommends Zelensky rewriting request since Parliament's regulations don't allow convening extraordinary meeting

Parubiy recommends Zelensky rewriting request since Parliament's regulations don't allow convening extraordinary meeting

14:40 17.07.2019
Zelensky makes acting Mykolaiv governor resign – media

Zelensky makes acting Mykolaiv governor resign – media

09:57 17.07.2019
Zelensky introduces Bakanov, Nefyodov to National Council on Anti-Corruption Policy

Zelensky introduces Bakanov, Nefyodov to National Council on Anti-Corruption Policy

11:08 16.07.2019
Zelensky Office wants special parliamentary meeting on July 18 to adopt anti-corruption initiatives

Zelensky Office wants special parliamentary meeting on July 18 to adopt anti-corruption initiatives

10:13 16.07.2019
Zelensky's office mulling possibility of early local elections

Zelensky's office mulling possibility of early local elections

17:08 15.07.2019
Zelensky's rep in Crimea to focus on de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea, elimination of discrimination

Zelensky's rep in Crimea to focus on de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea, elimination of discrimination

12:51 15.07.2019
Lukashenko accepts Zelensky's invitation to attend Forum of Regions in Zhytomyr

Lukashenko accepts Zelensky's invitation to attend Forum of Regions in Zhytomyr

15:46 13.07.2019
Zelensky demands resignation of Acting Head of State Fiscal Service Vlasov

Zelensky demands resignation of Acting Head of State Fiscal Service Vlasov

16:23 12.07.2019
Zelensky orders funds be found to accelerate building circular road in Dnipro and road to Kryvy Rih

Zelensky orders funds be found to accelerate building circular road in Dnipro and road to Kryvy Rih

16:26 11.07.2019
Zelensky proposes extending lustration law to senior officials holding posts since February 23, 2014

Zelensky proposes extending lustration law to senior officials holding posts since February 23, 2014

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Parubiy recommends Zelensky rewriting request since Parliament's regulations don't allow convening extraordinary meeting

SBU detains driver of truck transporting Buk involved in MH17 – SBU investigator

Zelensky makes acting Mykolaiv governor resign – media

Russia for centuries suppresses Ukrainian language, in no position to tell us now what language we should speak and write – permanent rep to UN

Moscow court extends arrests of first six out of 24 Ukrainian sailors for 3 months

LATEST

Int'l inquiry into MH17 crash not objective - Peskov

SBU detains driver of truck transporting Buk involved in MH17 – SBU investigator

Russia for centuries suppresses Ukrainian language, in no position to tell us now what language we should speak and write – permanent rep to UN

Sides in 'Scythian gold' case must present additional explanations in Sept 2019 – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

Poroshenko does not appear for questioning at SBI, will be called back after July 21 – Truba

Health Ministry to raise foreign investment for construction of hospitals – Suprun

Moscow court extends arrests of first six out of 24 Ukrainian sailors for 3 months

Australia's government resolute in commitment to pursuing accountability for downing of MH17 – joint statement

Constitutional Court recognizes constitutional language article of education law

Austrian vice-chancellor endorses Firtash's extradition to U.S.

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD