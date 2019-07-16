Constitutional Court recognizes constitutional language article of education law

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CC) has recognized the norm of the Law on Education, which regulates the use of the state language in schools for members of national minorities, as complying with the Basic Law, Liliia Hrinevych, the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, has said.

"The language article of the law of Ukraine "On education" is recognized as constitutional!!! Reliable sources you can trust," Hrynevych wrote on her Facebook page on Tuesday.