11:13 15.07.2019

Russia-occupation forces make local resident cross mined territory – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces have forced a resident of the occupied city of Donetsk to walk across a mined area, the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has said.

"On July 13, a Ukrainian citizen, born in 1949, who is residing in Donetsk was forced by Russia-occupation forces into walking across an area mined by them in the direction of Ukrainian positions with the aim of revealing fire positions of [JFO's] forces," the JFO HQ said on Facebook on Sunday.

The civilian was not injured and is currently located on territory controlled by JFO forces.

"This is more evidence that Russia-occupation troops do not follow the rules of war and any norms of international humanitarian law, and that the safety of people means nothing to them," the JFO HQ said.

