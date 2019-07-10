Nine Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 32 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Over the past 24 hours, Russia-led forces violated the ceasefire regime 32 times, 11 of them with the use of 122mm caliber artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems, BMP armaments, anti-aircraft installations, large-caliber machine guns, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"As a result of enemy shelling, five servicemen were injured and four received combat injuries. For each shelling, the enemy received an adequate response from weapons that don't contradict the Minsk agreements," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

According to intelligence reports, three invaders were killed, and other three were wounded on July 9.