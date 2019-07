President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Andriy Vovk from the post of Deputy Chairman of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) - the state commissioner.

Also, Valeriy Poliukhovych and Agia Zagrebelna were dismissed from the positions of state assignees of the AMCU.

Relevant decrees of the head of state No. 484/2019-486/2019 of July 5 were published on the presidential official website on Friday.