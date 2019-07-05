Zelensky appoints Anatoliy Dublyk, Oleksandr Karpenko SBU deputy chiefs

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, by his decrees, appointed Anatoliy Dublyk and Oleksandr Karpenko as deputy heads of the Security Service of Ukraine.

"To appoint Dublyk Anatoliy Yaroslavych as Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine," reads the text of decree No. 479/2019 dated July 5, published on the presidential website on Friday.

Zelensky also appointed Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Karpenko.

"To appoint Oleksandr Ivanovych Karpenko deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine," says decree No. 478/2019 of July 4, published on the presidential website on Friday morning.