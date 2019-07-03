Facts

09:22 03.07.2019

Ukraine, Canada to work on expansion of FTA agreement to services, investments

Ukraine, Canada to work on expansion of FTA agreement to services, investments

Ukraine and Canada will work on deepening economic cooperation and expansion of the bilateral free trade area (FTA) agreement to the sphere of services and investments, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Trade, economic and investment cooperation have an important place in Ukrainian-Canadian relations, and we would like to strengthen it. Therefore, our sides will work to expand the scope of the bilateral free trade area agreement to services and investments," he said in Toronto on Tuesday at a joint briefing with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after their meeting.

Zelensky said that in the near future these agreements will be translated into documents.

"This means that Ukrainian IT specialists and entrepreneurs from different industries will be able to better cooperate with Canada without leaving Ukraine. This means more jobs, better relations between our countries," he said.

