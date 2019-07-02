Facts

13:41 02.07.2019

Russia-occupation forces open fire 25 times on Ukrainian positions, two KIA, another two WIA on July 1

2 min read
Russia-occupation forces open fire 25 times on Ukrainian positions, two KIA, another two WIA on July 1

Russia-occupation forces mounted 25 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas on July 1, they used proscribed weapons, namely 120mm and 82mm mortar systems in 13 instances, as well as grenade launchers, cannons of infantry fighting vehicles, heavy machine guns, and rifles, the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has said.

"As a result of enemy fire, two members of the Joint Forces were killed and another two were wounded. Each enemy attack saw an adequate response, which did not violate the Minsk agreements," the JFO's press service said on Tuesday morning.

In the Skhid (East) sector, Russia-occupation forces shelled Ukrainian positions 15 times: five times near the village of Vodiane from grenade launchers of various weapons systems, and armored vehicle weapons, sniper and ordinary rifles; three times near Avdiyivka from 120mm mortars, near Maryinka from 120mm and 82mm mortars, various grenade launching systems; three times near Novoselivka Druha from 120mm and 82mm mortars, armored vehicle weapons and automatic grenade launchers; near Lebednynske from 120mm mortars; near Opytne from heavy machine guns; and near Pisky from a grenade launcher.

In the Pivnich (North) sector, Ukrainian positions were shelled 10 times: near Novo-Oleksandrivka from a 120mm mortars; three times near Novoluhanske from 120mm and 82mm mortars and automatic grenade launchers; near Zaitseve from 82mm mortars and automatic grenade launchers; twice near Luhanske from 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers, a large-caliber machine gun, and rifles; near Novotoshkivske from various grenade launching systems, heavy machine guns and rifles; on the outskirts of Krymske from various grenade launchers, cannons of an armored vehicle, heavy machine guns and rifles; and near Novhorodske from various types of grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and rifles.

According to intelligence reports, three Russia-occupation fighters were killed and another five were wounded on July 1.

"Since the start of this 24-hour period, the enemy has fired twice on JFO positions," the press service said.

In the Skhid sector, Ukrainian positions were fired on one time, near Lebedynske from various grenade launching systems and heavy machine guns.

In the Pivnich sector, Russia-occupation forces fired once at JFO forces near Novoluhanske from an 82mm mortar.

Tags: #russia #ukraine #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:47 02.07.2019
Lviv's Innovation District IT Park seeks to attract up to $100 mln from EBRD, IFC for construction

Lviv's Innovation District IT Park seeks to attract up to $100 mln from EBRD, IFC for construction

18:26 02.07.2019
Taylor urges Russia to immediately cease hostilities in Donbas after attack on doctors

Taylor urges Russia to immediately cease hostilities in Donbas after attack on doctors

15:53 02.07.2019
Zelensky, Freeland underline importance of intl coalition consolidation for countering Russia's aggression

Zelensky, Freeland underline importance of intl coalition consolidation for countering Russia's aggression

15:29 02.07.2019
Ukraine early July almost fully loads Slovakia's pipeline for gas imports

Ukraine early July almost fully loads Slovakia's pipeline for gas imports

15:28 02.07.2019
Russia convenes UN Security Council on Ukrainian language law

Russia convenes UN Security Council on Ukrainian language law

15:25 02.07.2019
EBRD to provide EUR 19.7 mln for Scatec Solar to build solar power plant in Chyhyryn

EBRD to provide EUR 19.7 mln for Scatec Solar to build solar power plant in Chyhyryn

14:50 02.07.2019
Ukraine's Consulate General officially opens in Hungary's Szeged

Ukraine's Consulate General officially opens in Hungary's Szeged

14:32 02.07.2019
Ukraine increases gas transit by 6.1% in six months

Ukraine increases gas transit by 6.1% in six months

14:05 02.07.2019
Ukraine's Election Commission registers Kliuyev as candidate running for parliament in majoritarian constituency in Donetsk region

Ukraine's Election Commission registers Kliuyev as candidate running for parliament in majoritarian constituency in Donetsk region

13:46 02.07.2019
Novatek ready to supply Gazprom with LNG in winter due to uncertainty over Ukraine transit

Novatek ready to supply Gazprom with LNG in winter due to uncertainty over Ukraine transit

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Parubiy cancels invitation for PACE to observe parliamentary election to Rada

Zelensky, Freeland underline importance of intl coalition consolidation for countering Russia's aggression

CEC registers Sharij, Yevtukhov as candidates running for parliament on Sharij Party list

Ukraine's Election Commission registers Kliuyev as candidate running for parliament in majoritarian constituency in Donetsk region

Zelensky again asks Rada to consider dismissal of Lutsenko, Klimkin, nomination of Prystaiko to head Foreign Ministry

LATEST

Parubiy cancels invitation for PACE to observe parliamentary election to Rada

CEC registers Sharij, Yevtukhov as candidates running for parliament on Sharij Party list

Tbilisi Court of Appeals denies arrest of MP Melia charged with organizing, participating in riots

Ukraine takes part in work of 49th OAS GA, discusses visa-free travel, observation at Venezuela elections

Zelensky again asks Rada to consider dismissal of Lutsenko, Klimkin, nomination of Prystaiko to head Foreign Ministry

Poroshenko sees proposal on extending official status of Russian language in Donbas as pro-Russia forces' revenge

Groysman: I will seek prime minister's seat if his Ukrainian Strategy elected to parliament

Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk should address situation around attack on Ukrainian medical vehicle in Donbas – NSDC Secretary Danyliuk

President Zelensky arrives in Canada on working visit

Ukrainization should be 'quite mild' – Zelensky's envoy to Verkhovna Rada

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD