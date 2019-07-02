Russia-occupation forces open fire 25 times on Ukrainian positions, two KIA, another two WIA on July 1

Russia-occupation forces mounted 25 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas on July 1, they used proscribed weapons, namely 120mm and 82mm mortar systems in 13 instances, as well as grenade launchers, cannons of infantry fighting vehicles, heavy machine guns, and rifles, the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has said.

"As a result of enemy fire, two members of the Joint Forces were killed and another two were wounded. Each enemy attack saw an adequate response, which did not violate the Minsk agreements," the JFO's press service said on Tuesday morning.

In the Skhid (East) sector, Russia-occupation forces shelled Ukrainian positions 15 times: five times near the village of Vodiane from grenade launchers of various weapons systems, and armored vehicle weapons, sniper and ordinary rifles; three times near Avdiyivka from 120mm mortars, near Maryinka from 120mm and 82mm mortars, various grenade launching systems; three times near Novoselivka Druha from 120mm and 82mm mortars, armored vehicle weapons and automatic grenade launchers; near Lebednynske from 120mm mortars; near Opytne from heavy machine guns; and near Pisky from a grenade launcher.

In the Pivnich (North) sector, Ukrainian positions were shelled 10 times: near Novo-Oleksandrivka from a 120mm mortars; three times near Novoluhanske from 120mm and 82mm mortars and automatic grenade launchers; near Zaitseve from 82mm mortars and automatic grenade launchers; twice near Luhanske from 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers, a large-caliber machine gun, and rifles; near Novotoshkivske from various grenade launching systems, heavy machine guns and rifles; on the outskirts of Krymske from various grenade launchers, cannons of an armored vehicle, heavy machine guns and rifles; and near Novhorodske from various types of grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and rifles.

According to intelligence reports, three Russia-occupation fighters were killed and another five were wounded on July 1.

"Since the start of this 24-hour period, the enemy has fired twice on JFO positions," the press service said.

In the Skhid sector, Ukrainian positions were fired on one time, near Lebedynske from various grenade launching systems and heavy machine guns.

In the Pivnich sector, Russia-occupation forces fired once at JFO forces near Novoluhanske from an 82mm mortar.