Facts

09:45 01.07.2019

Zelensky hopes disengagement near Stanytsia Luhanska will become first step towards stable ceasefire in Donbas

2 min read
Zelensky hopes disengagement near Stanytsia Luhanska will become first step towards stable ceasefire in Donbas

 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he hopes that the disengagement of forces and means near the Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint will become the first step towards a sustainable ceasefire along the entire contact line in Donbas, eastern Ukraine.

"It seems to me that this is the first step towards a stable ceasefire along the entire contact line, which was due to the unlocking of the Minsk process," he said in a video posted on Facebook on Monday morning.

Zelensky noted that only time can confirm the fulfillment of commitments by the parties.

"I said that I would not lie to you and promise something. I do not want to promise that there will be peace tomorrow and we will stop the war. But it seems to me that there is a fragile hope that the end of the hot phase of the war has begun," he said.

The Ukrainian president called on everyone "not to fall victim to panic and provocation," and to allow the Ukrainian army and diplomats to do their important and very difficult work.

"Please, let's keep calm. There is no betrayal. Unfortunately, there is no victory either, but this, I think, is our first small real success," he stressed.

Tags: #zelensky #donbas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:58 01.07.2019
Zelensky: Attack on ambulance car in Vodiane is shameful attempt to thwart fraught ceasefire negotiation process

Zelensky: Attack on ambulance car in Vodiane is shameful attempt to thwart fraught ceasefire negotiation process

16:56 01.07.2019
President Zelensky demands Ukrainian FM be punished

President Zelensky demands Ukrainian FM be punished

13:38 01.07.2019
Zelensky to meet with Volker in Toronto on July 2

Zelensky to meet with Volker in Toronto on July 2

14:52 29.06.2019
Zelensky replaces acting head of Kirovohrad Regional Administration

Zelensky replaces acting head of Kirovohrad Regional Administration

13:48 29.06.2019
Militants impede OSCE monitoring by drones

Militants impede OSCE monitoring by drones

12:26 29.06.2019
Delegation of U.S. Congressmen to arrive in Kyiv on June 30 to meet with Zelensky, Kobolev

Delegation of U.S. Congressmen to arrive in Kyiv on June 30 to meet with Zelensky, Kobolev

17:15 28.06.2019
Zelensky awards Order For Courage of 3rd Class to MP Tymchuk posthumously

Zelensky awards Order For Courage of 3rd Class to MP Tymchuk posthumously

16:11 28.06.2019
Kuchma observes forces' disengagement near Stanytsia Luhanska

Kuchma observes forces' disengagement near Stanytsia Luhanska

16:07 28.06.2019
Zelensky awards title Hero of Ukraine to liquidators of Chornobyl disaster Ananenko, Bespalov, Baranov

Zelensky awards title Hero of Ukraine to liquidators of Chornobyl disaster Ananenko, Bespalov, Baranov

16:06 28.06.2019
Zelensky awards title of Hero of Ukraine to first class private Andriy Volos posthumously, awards other soldiers

Zelensky awards title of Hero of Ukraine to first class private Andriy Volos posthumously, awards other soldiers

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SBI investigating purchase of Pryamiy TV channel, details protected by investigation secrecy

Zelensky: Attack on ambulance car in Vodiane is shameful attempt to thwart fraught ceasefire negotiation process

It's important for Ukraine to extend law on special order of local self-government in ORDLO - French Ambassador

Zelensky appoints Dmytro Neskromny SBU deputy chief – decree

Multinational Sea Breeze 2019 exercises kick off in Ukraine

LATEST

SBI investigating purchase of Pryamiy TV channel, details protected by investigation secrecy

It's important for Ukraine to extend law on special order of local self-government in ORDLO - French Ambassador

Zelensky appoints Dmytro Neskromny SBU deputy chief – decree

Multinational Sea Breeze 2019 exercises kick off in Ukraine

Military doctor wounded in enemy attack on Ukrainian medical vehicle near Vodiane in Donbas dies – JFO

Ukrainian Supreme Court allows Yanukovych's chief of staff to run for Rada

Ukrainian sailors face final indictment in Russia

One Ukrainian soldier killed, two wounded in enemy attack on medical vehicle near Vodiane – JFO HQ

Parliament speaker Parubiy: We cannot allow Russian observers as part of PACE mission at Rada elections in Ukraine

OSCE SMM confirms completion of forces' disengagement near Stanytsia Luhanska in Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD