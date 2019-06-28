Zelensky awards title of Hero of Ukraine to first class private Andriy Volos posthumously, awards other soldiers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has awarded title of the Hero of Ukraine and Order of Gold Star to first class private Andriy Volos posthumously.

Respective order No. 467/2019 dated June 27 has been posted on the website of the head of state.

Volos was honored with a high award for personal courage and heroism shown in defending sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, loyalty to the military oath. At various times, in 2015-2017, he performed combat missions in the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) zone, and in 2018, in the zone of Joint Operation Forces (JFO) in the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. On June 28, 2018, near the settlement of Pivdenne (Donetsk region), first class private Volos, together with his fellow soldiers, tried to evacuate a wounded officer. During the evacuation, Volos was injured as a result of a sniper shot and died on the way to the hospital.

Under decree No. 699/2019, the president honored state awards to servicemen who showed personal courage and selflessly defended Ukraine. Thus, the Order For Courage of the 2-nd and 3rd Classes, medals For Military Service of Ukraine and Defender of the Fatherland were awarded to 40 soldiers, 11 of them posthumously.