Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 37 attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces in the past 24 hours mounted 37 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas, including 13 times using 152 mm artillery systems and 120 mm and 82 mm mortars banned by Minsk agreements, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as wounded in action, another two sustained combat-related injures the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"The enemy mounted fire at our defenders using grenade launchers of various systems, weapons of infantry fighting vehicles, large-caliber machine guns and small arms... Over the past day, one Ukrainian soldier was wounded in action, and another two sustained combat-related injures. For each shelling, the enemy received an adequate response from weapons that do not contradict the Minsk agreements," the JFO said in its update as of 7:00 on Friday, posted on the Facebook page of the press center of the JFO headquarters.

From the beginning of the current day, the enemy mounted three attacks at the JFO positions.

The JFO forces reliably control the enemy on the contact line, while respecting the conditions of the ceasefire.

"According to the Ukrainian intelligence on June 27, three militants were injured," the JFO said.