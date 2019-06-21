Taras Shevchenko National University Rector Hubersky promises to dismiss Portnov as lecturer

Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv Rector Leonid Hubersky signed a handwritten order to dismiss Andriy Portnov from the post of professor at the Department of Constitutional Law of the Faculty of Law, Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine Serhiy Petukhov has said.

"I welcome the decision of the rector of university, Mr. Hubersky, to cancel his order appointing Portnov to head the constitutional law department!" Petukhov said on Facebook.

According to him, the future of the law faculty and the university as a whole should be based on openness, professionalism and virtues of its teachers and students.

In turn, journalists on Facebook published a handwritten text of the order with a promise on Friday morning to issue it in the office, after which it will enter into force.

As reported, students and teachers on June 20 gathered at the main building of the university to protest against the decision to restore Portnov's teaching credentials at the university.