Facts

15:54 19.06.2019

Agreement to swap captives, including Sentsov, broken after Zakharchenko's murder - Medvedchuk

3 min read
Agreement to swap captives, including Sentsov, broken after Zakharchenko's murder - Medvedchuk

An agreement to swap detainees and prisoners, among them Ukrainian film director Oleh Sentsov, was practically achieved but fell through after the killing of self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) head Alexander Zakharchenko, Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk said.

"We had practically agreed to swap [captives], including Sentsov, but the deal was broken off after the known events in Donetsk," Medvedchuk told the BBC Russian service in an interview posted on Wednesday.

Medvedchuk gave an affirmative answer to the follow-up question of whether he was implying the killing of Zakharchenko. "Yes, we'd practically made the deal," he said.

Members of the former Ukrainian government, who are currently in Russia and cannot go back to Ukraine (such as former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and his associate, businessman Serhiy Kurchenko), must be held liable if "their actions constitute formal elements of a crime," Medvedchuk said. "Anything is possible if they reach an agreement with the new authorities. But I still think they should be held responsible," he said.

Medvedchuk answered negatively to the question of whether he stayed in contact with those persons.

"I do not communicate with traitors. That's my life's principle. I'm long past the forgiving age. I forgive these people nothing because they put my country in this position; it wasn't those who came afterwards, it was them. That's the main thing. And I'll always remember that. Yanukovych was never pro-Russian. That's what people believed. He was pro-Yanukovych. They were lying about the 'European choice' of the country for two years. They were cynically lying through their teeth. All those you've mentioned. [...] Yanukovych, [former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola] Azarov; it was them who put the country in this position, I know that for sure," Medvedchuk said.

According to Medvedchuk, he travels to Russia via Belarus because of the lack of direct flights. "I board a plane in Kyiv and take a connecting flight to either Moscow or St. Petersburg in Gomel or Minsk. [...] Look how absurd this is: I can take a train in the evening and arrive directly in Moscow in the morning. But I have to take a connecting flight in Gomel because direct flights aren't allowed," he said.

Medvedchuk said he has always been a law-abiding citizen: "regular flights were banned but charter flights were allowed with the consent of both sides." "Russia gave me permission and, naturally, Ukraine acted likewise. There were no special permits, despite the speculations made over a few years," he said.

Tags: #medvedchuk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:57 24.05.2019
Medvedchuk won't represent Ukraine in negotiations with Russia – Presidential Administration head

Medvedchuk won't represent Ukraine in negotiations with Russia – Presidential Administration head

15:33 11.04.2019
Poroshenko to receive Ukrainian Security Service report on reasonability of Medvedchuk's involvement in captives swap talks

Poroshenko to receive Ukrainian Security Service report on reasonability of Medvedchuk's involvement in captives swap talks

18:30 10.04.2019
Medvedchuk says wasn't appointed Kyiv's negotiator with Moscow just to be fired

Medvedchuk says wasn't appointed Kyiv's negotiator with Moscow just to be fired

12:45 27.03.2019
Ukrainian PM asks aviation service, border guard to check if Ukrainian laws violated when Boiko, Medvedchuk flew to Moscow

Ukrainian PM asks aviation service, border guard to check if Ukrainian laws violated when Boiko, Medvedchuk flew to Moscow

12:45 27.03.2019
Lutsenko: Criminal case on illegal border crossing in relation to trip of Boiko, Medvedchuk to Moscow to be opened today

Lutsenko: Criminal case on illegal border crossing in relation to trip of Boiko, Medvedchuk to Moscow to be opened today

10:36 25.03.2019
Naftogaz buys gas in EU in March at price 6-13% lower than Gazprom's price announced by Medvedchuk

Naftogaz buys gas in EU in March at price 6-13% lower than Gazprom's price announced by Medvedchuk

09:56 25.03.2019
Poroshenko on Medvedchuk-Boiko visit to Moscow: They discussing unification against Ukraine

Poroshenko on Medvedchuk-Boiko visit to Moscow: They discussing unification against Ukraine

12:58 23.03.2019
Poroshenko on Medvedchuk-Boiko visit to Moscow: They discussing unification against Ukraine

Poroshenko on Medvedchuk-Boiko visit to Moscow: They discussing unification against Ukraine

14:27 05.02.2019
PGO records information in state register on state treason, encroachment on territorial integrity of Ukraine by Medvedchuk following request from MP Teteruk

PGO records information in state register on state treason, encroachment on territorial integrity of Ukraine by Medvedchuk following request from MP Teteruk

02:55 30.01.2019
Medvedchuk suggests making Donbas autonomy as part of Ukraine

Medvedchuk suggests making Donbas autonomy as part of Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Information from Russia on Buk, its missile that downed MH17 insufficient, will not satisfy demands of prosecutors – JIT representative

Investigation names four suspects in MH17 flight tragedy: Girkin, Dubinsky, Pulatov and Kharchenko

MP Tymchuk shoots himself dead at home while cleaning trophy pistol - Anton Gerashchenko

MP Dmytro Tymchuk from People's Front dies in Kyiv

Bellingcat names suspects who may have be involved in MH 17 tragedy

LATEST

Information from Russia on Buk, its missile that downed MH17 insufficient, will not satisfy demands of prosecutors – JIT representative

Ukraine to arrest Kharchenko suspected in MH17 flight tragedy – Lutsenko

Court hearing in The Hague against suspects in MH17 tragedy starts at 10:00 on March 9, 2020

Zelensky at meeting with YES board announces holding investment forum in Sept to restore Donbas

Netherlands to send requests to Russia, Ukraine demanding questioning of MH17 crash suspects

Cabinet approves 50% staff reduction of regional state administrations, district state administrations since 2020

Investigation names four suspects in MH17 flight tragedy: Girkin, Dubinsky, Pulatov and Kharchenko

MP Tymchuk shoots himself dead at home while cleaning trophy pistol - Anton Gerashchenko

MP Dmytro Tymchuk from People's Front dies in Kyiv

Bellingcat names suspects who may have be involved in MH 17 tragedy

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD