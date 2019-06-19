Bellingcat names suspects who may have be involved in MH 17 tragedy

The civil activist group Bellingcat has released the names of individuals who may have beeen directly or indirectly responsible for shooting down of the MH17 passenger airliner over Ukraine in July 2014. All 298 people aboard the civilian plane died.

Dutch television channel NOS on Wednesday reported the findings. At the same time, Bellingcat did not indicate who specifically gave the order to launch a rocket or press the trigger.

According to the Bellingcat, one of the names is Valery Stelmakh, who, prior to the launch of the rocket from the Buk system, informed his commanders by phone that the plane was approaching.

Another name is Oleg Pulatov, Deputy of Major-General Sergei Dubinsky. Bellingcat Bellingcat said Dubinsky and Pulatov in 2014 played an important role in the transportation of the missile system to Ukraine and back. Leonid Karchenko also reportedly played an important role in transporting the Russian military rocket system.