11:01 19.06.2019

One KIA, six WIA in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces on Tuesday shelled Ukrainian army positions in Donbas, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as killed in action (KIA), another six Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action (WIA), the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On June 18, the armed forces of the Russian Federation violated the cease-fire regime 11 times. Of them, four times they used 120 and 82 mm mortars prohibited by the Minsk Agreements. The enemy also shelled our defenders from grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms ... Over the past day, three Ukrainian defenders were wounded, two more received military injuries," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

Russian occupation forces opened fire from 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms. Ukrainian positions near the towns of Avdiyivka and Krasnohorivka, and the villages of Verkhniotoretske, Pisky, Vodiane, Luhanske, Novoluhanske, Travneve, and Troyitske came under attack.

