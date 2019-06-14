Facts

14:31 14.06.2019

Ukrainian law enforcers detain 'DPR' CEC chief responsible for organizing 2014 sham referendum

Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) and SBU State Security Service have detained the head of the "Central Election Commission of the Donetsk People's Republic" ("DPR") Roman Liahin, who organized the sham May 2014 'referendum,' Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has said.

"The PGO and SBU have detained the chief of the "CEC of DPR" who in May 2014 organized and conducted the sham "DPR" referendum. He has been charged with state treason," Lutsenko said on Facebook.

As reported, in March 2019 the SBU denied reports that Liahin had turned himself in under its "They Are Waiting for You at Home" program.

The SBU said then that an absentia case against Liahin for state treason was being considered in court.

