Facts

12:58 14.06.2019

Zelensky tells Lajcak about steps taken by Ukraine to regulate situation in Donbas

2 min read
Zelensky tells Lajcak about steps taken by Ukraine to regulate situation in Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday met with Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic Miroslav Lajcak to discuss the role of the OSCE in regulating the conflict in Donbas, including the role of the OSCE's Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine.

Zelensky's press service said on Friday that he stressed that a ceasefire and return of peace to the Donbas is his key priority, because Ukraine is losing its fighters and civilians every day.

"For me, this is the main goal - to stop the war, stop the fire, bring our hostages home," he said.

Zelensky said Ukraine is taking a number of steps in the peace process.

"We cannot wait long, since we are talking about the lives of our people, so today we have already tried to restart the negotiations within the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG). One meeting has already been held, Ukraine’s representative in the TCG has been appointed, second President Leonid Kuchma and other professional people for work in TCG subgroups," Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine also expressed his conviction that it is necessary to move forward in order to achieve concrete tangible results in order to "bring this process to the final."

"Zelensky also shared memories of his trip to the contact line after taking office. He stressed that he had been to the east not only to see the conditions in which the Ukrainian military serve, but also to personally support Ukrainian troops," the statement said.

Lajcak assured the Ukrainian side of the OSCE's readiness to contribute in every way to achieving sustainable peace in Donbas.

Tags: #lajcak #zelensky #osce
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:46 14.06.2019
Zelensky appoints Serhiy Deineko as head of Ukraine's State Border Service

Zelensky appoints Serhiy Deineko as head of Ukraine's State Border Service

16:29 14.06.2019
Zelensky initiates legislative change of Rotterdam+ formula to Rotterdam- – president's representative in govt

Zelensky initiates legislative change of Rotterdam+ formula to Rotterdam- – president's representative in govt

16:59 13.06.2019
Zelensky plans to make Ukraine digital leader

Zelensky plans to make Ukraine digital leader

14:44 13.06.2019
Zelensky invites Tokayev to Ukraine

Zelensky invites Tokayev to Ukraine

14:31 13.06.2019
Text of EU summit declaration regarding Ukraine, Russia still under discussion, much depends on Zelensky's visit to Paris, Berlin

Text of EU summit declaration regarding Ukraine, Russia still under discussion, much depends on Zelensky's visit to Paris, Berlin

14:16 13.06.2019
Zelensky to visit France, Germany on June 17-18

Zelensky to visit France, Germany on June 17-18

13:49 13.06.2019
Zelensky team looking for ways to cut utility tariffs for citizens

Zelensky team looking for ways to cut utility tariffs for citizens

18:01 12.06.2019
OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Slovak Foreign Minister Lajčák to visit Kyiv on Thursday

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Slovak Foreign Minister Lajčák to visit Kyiv on Thursday

16:37 12.06.2019
EBRD strategy in line with priorities of Ukraine, country and bank can work more efficiently

EBRD strategy in line with priorities of Ukraine, country and bank can work more efficiently

14:15 12.06.2019
First hundred candidates on Servant of the People's election list: who are they?

First hundred candidates on Servant of the People's election list: who are they?

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky appoints Serhiy Deineko as head of Ukraine's State Border Service

Ukrainian law enforcers detain 'DPR' CEC chief responsible for organizing 2014 sham referendum

Top 50 on Poroshenko's party list includes five govt members, seven People's Front MPs

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid Donbas hostilities in past 24 hours

Top five from Movement of New Forces Party for parliamentary elections include Saakashvili, Sakvarelidze, Doniy, Zhukova, Lanovy

LATEST

NSDC expects advancing anti-corruption reform in defense industry with arrival of Abromavicius to Ukroboronprom's supervisory board

Ukrainian law enforcers detain 'DPR' CEC chief responsible for organizing 2014 sham referendum

Sea Launсh redeployment from U.S. to Far East threaten to transform spaceport into scrap metal – Pivdenne design bureau

Top 50 on Poroshenko's party list includes five govt members, seven People's Front MPs

Saakashvili's party names top five candidates running for parliament

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid Donbas hostilities in past 24 hours

Three Ukrainians killed, another one badly injured in road accident in Poland

Holos Party discloses names of its first donors: Investment banker from Dragon Capital, Jacobs regional president, ex-president of Kyivstar

Google, VPN services could fall under 5 mln fines for repeat refusal to filter content in Russia

Top five from Movement of New Forces Party for parliamentary elections include Saakashvili, Sakvarelidze, Doniy, Zhukova, Lanovy

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD