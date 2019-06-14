Zelensky tells Lajcak about steps taken by Ukraine to regulate situation in Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday met with Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic Miroslav Lajcak to discuss the role of the OSCE in regulating the conflict in Donbas, including the role of the OSCE's Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine.

Zelensky's press service said on Friday that he stressed that a ceasefire and return of peace to the Donbas is his key priority, because Ukraine is losing its fighters and civilians every day.

"For me, this is the main goal - to stop the war, stop the fire, bring our hostages home," he said.

Zelensky said Ukraine is taking a number of steps in the peace process.

"We cannot wait long, since we are talking about the lives of our people, so today we have already tried to restart the negotiations within the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG). One meeting has already been held, Ukraine’s representative in the TCG has been appointed, second President Leonid Kuchma and other professional people for work in TCG subgroups," Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine also expressed his conviction that it is necessary to move forward in order to achieve concrete tangible results in order to "bring this process to the final."

"Zelensky also shared memories of his trip to the contact line after taking office. He stressed that he had been to the east not only to see the conditions in which the Ukrainian military serve, but also to personally support Ukrainian troops," the statement said.

Lajcak assured the Ukrainian side of the OSCE's readiness to contribute in every way to achieving sustainable peace in Donbas.