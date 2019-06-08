Saakashvili's party to independently take part in parliamentary election in Ukraine

Movement of New Forces party will independently take part in the snap parliamentary election, the leader of the party, ex-Georgia President and ex-Odesa Regional Administration head, Mikheil Saakashvili, has said.

"Having looked again at these old politicians, at these old parties, looking again at these agreements, at the fact that many of them, regardless of my personal attitude, more tarnished their reputation than they had even a year and a half ago, when I was expelled, we came to the conclusion that we must go to the polls independently," he said in a video message posted on his Facebook page.

"We have to go to the polls independently, because we are completely different in ideas, in drive, and in energy," he said.

According to Saakashvili, it is impossible to make compromises, you need to organize well and "go ahead."

Saakashvili said that they need volunteers, people who will help.

He also assured that he came to Ukraine not to "play political games" or "chase positions."