13:32 05.06.2019

Five political parties could enter parliament

The Servant of the People party of President Volodymyr Zelensky is the leader among respondents in a survey, followed by Opposition Bloc – For Life led by Yuriy Boiko and European Solidarity of ex-President Petro Poroshenko. These are the results of a poll conducted by Sociological Group Rating.

In response to the question, "Who would you vote for if parliamentary elections were held next Sunday," Servant of the People was supported by 48% of respondents (37.8% of all those interviewed).

Opposition Bloc – For Life was supported by 10.7% of voters who have decided (8% of all those surveyed), followed by European Solidarity – 7.8% and Batkivschyna led by Yulia Tymoshenko – 6.9%.

The Holos party led by musician Svyatoslav Varkarchuk was supported by 5.6% of voters who have decided (4.3% of all those surveyed).

The survey was conducted from May 29 to June 3, 2019 among Ukrainians aged 18 and older. Some 2,000 people took part in face-to-face interviews. The polling sample was representative of the country's population by age, gender, region and type of settlement. The margin of error of the survey does not exceed 2.2%.

Tags: #poll #ukraine
