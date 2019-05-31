Facts

10:32 31.05.2019

Ukrainian-Estonian Chamber of Commerce starts work in Tallinn

1 min read

The Ukrainian-Estonian Chamber of Commerce (UECC) has started work in Tallinn (Estonia), the chamber said in a press release.

Vitali Galitskih, the head of the Tallinn office of the Ilyashev and Partners law firm, and Aleksandr Timarov, the CFO of Elme Messer in Estonia, became members of its board.

"The Chamber plans together with the Embassy of Ukraine in Estonia and the Embassy of Estonia in Ukraine to assist in establishing contacts and organizing cooperation between Estonian and Ukrainian companies, and also promote their interests in government authorities," Galitskih said.

The company did not specify the number of member companies, citing the fact that negotiations are still underway.

Some 3,431 Ukrainians got the status of e-resident of Estonia. This is the third largest indicator among foreigners. Ukrainian e-residents founded the largest number of companies among foreign entrepreneurs in Estonia - 729, according to the press release.

