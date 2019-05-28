Zelensky returns Ukrainian citizenship to Saakashvili

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reversed his predecessor Petro Poroshenko's decision to take Ukrainian citizenship away from former Georgian president and former head of the Odesa regional administration Mikheil Saakashvili.

"The Ukrainian president's decree No. 196 of July 26, 2017 [...] shall be amended to exclude the provision on the loss of Ukrainian citizenship by Mikheil Saakashvili," Zelensky's decree posted on the presidential website said.